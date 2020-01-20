His story 0
Tommy Robinson’s acceptance speech when he is awarded the Free Speech prize at the Danish Parliament:
It’s long, but it’s a must-watch.
Tommy Robinson’s acceptance speech when he is awarded the Free Speech prize at the Danish Parliament:
It’s long, but it’s a must-watch.
Posted under Denmark, Fascism, Islam, Law, liberty, Muslims, tyranny, United Kingdom by Jillian Becker on Monday, January 20, 2020
Tagged with Tommy Robinson
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.