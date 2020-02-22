A whistleblower murdered 2

We are commentators, not news reporters. But when we get to know about something that should be reported and is not (or has not been at the time we hear of it), we see it as essential that we try to make it known as widely as we can.

This is our Facebook abstract of a report published by Law Enforcement Today:

Philip Haney, one of our most brilliant, most dedicated comrades-in-arms, a DHS whistleblower on the Obama administration, was found dead on Friday. The indications are that he was shot to death.

Hanay is credited with helping capture more than 300 jihadists, and he was doubling down on efforts to “protect America from progressive leftists socialists and the Islamic movement”.

He blew the whistle on the Obama administration for shutting down an investigation he was leading that could have potentially stopped many Muslim terrorist attacks. Obama’s orders were to delete and discard records of Muslim terrorist activity. The top down directive to delete several hundred records of individuals tied to designated Islamist terror groups like Hamas from the important federal database was issued in November, 2009. Haney had said: “It infuriated many of us that the Obama administration was engaged in a bureaucratic effort to destroy the raw material — the actual intelligence we had been collecting for years. Even worse, going forward, my colleagues and I were prohibited from entering pertinent information into the database.”

As the number of successful and attempted Islamic terrorist attacks on America increased, the type of information that the Obama administration ordered removed from travel and national security databases was the kind of information that, if properly assessed, could have prevented subsequent domestic Islamist attacks and planned attacks, such as the one committed in San Bernardino on December 2, 2015, by Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, which left 14 people dead and 22 seriously injured; and also those committed by Faisal Shahzad (May 2010); Detroit “honor killing” perpetrator Rahim A. Alfetlawi (2011); Amine El Khalifi, who plotted to blow up the U.S. Capitol (2012); Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev who conducted the Boston Marathon bombing (2013); Oklahoma beheading suspect Alton Nolen (2014); Muhammed Yusuf Abdulazeez, who opened fire on two military installations in Chattanooga, Tennessee (2015).