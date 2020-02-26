The man who would spread the truth 0

Phillip Haney was found shot dead in his car on Friday, February 21, 2020. (See our post about it here.)

It has not yet been determined whether he committed suicide, for which no plausible reason has been suggested, or murdered, for which ample plausible reason is easily found.

What he was prepared to expose in a book he was working on about Muslim jihadis infiltrating the US government, as he indicates in this video interview published on February 4, 2020, is deeply troubling:

(Hat-tip to our Facebook commenter, Libby Lael)