How we may have helped to save the economy 0

We have been told authoritatively that our article, A Fauci farce to force a recession?, was “put in the hands of the President” yesterday morning (Tuesday, March 24, 2020).

It is suspected by some of our readers who helped get it there, that the absence of Dr. Fauci from the President’s daily briefing was directly due to its persuasive message (no doubt along with many other items selected by his advisers).

We trust our informants.

We are happy to have made a contribution to getting America back to work in April and so saving the economy – and maybe frustrating an evil plot of the Left.