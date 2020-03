The admirable Senator John Kennedy discusses on Fox News the House Democrats’ response to the economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

His anger at how the Democrat majority exploited the emergency to serve their own petty interests at the expense of the tax-payer is justified. The Republican minority had to give in to theirĀ absurd demands in order to get the urgently necessary bill enacted into law.

Which is the party of true compassion could not be clearer.