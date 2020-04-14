Atheist conservative aphorisms 0

To start a lively discussion, we posted these statements on our Facebook page today.

The lively discussion followed. Maybe it will follow here too.

Gods did not create Man; Man created gods.

Religion not only teaches untruth, it excludes the search for truth.

There is no Mind presiding over this universe.

Mind came into existence at this end of evolution, not before evolution began. Existence has no purpose. You cannot measure the value of human life because human life is the only measure of value. Whether or not we have free will, we must live as if we have it, so to all intents and purposes we have it. Many a belief survives persecution but not critical examination. Justice is elusive, but judgment is inescapable.

