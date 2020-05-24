Facebook, Nobel Prizes, and the jihad 1

We were recently threatened by Facebook with a silencing for 30 days. No reason was given. The suspension was implemented. We found that we were not only banned from posting on our Facebook page, we were also unable to write a comment anywhere other than here on our own website. A few hours later the ban was lifted. Again no reason was given.

Who are these capricious Facebook censors?

The Clarion Project writes about one of them:

Facebook appointed a Muslim Brotherhood operative to its new oversight board which is tasked with reviewing posts on Facebook and Instagram to make sure they are not violating “community standards”.

The appointment of Tawakkol Karman, a former leading figure in the Yemini Al Islah (Muslim Brotherhood) party, was welcomed by the Council of American-Islamic Relation’s (CAIR) Los Angeles director Hussam Ayloush (who himself recommends the U.S. should embrace the Hamas terrorist group). …

American Enterprise Institute Scholar Michael Rubin summed up Karman when he wrote in 2014, “Peace and human rights seem to be less of a priority” to her “than the promotion of Islamism.”

“Islamism” is the word that many non-Muslim writers and scholars like to use to describe Muslims who actively pursue jihad by violent means. They do so in order to avoid accusing all Muslims of being jihadis – although the Koran lays the duty to pursue jihad on all of Muhammad’s followers.

As “Islamism” denotes the waging of war on infidels, and the method of warfare that “Islamists” use is terrorism, to support “Islamists” is to support Islamic terrorism.

This supporter of jihad and its terrorism, Tawakkol Karman, was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2011. The (Norwegian) Nobel Peace Prize committee likes Islamic terrorists. In 1994 it awarded its prize to Yasser Arafat, the Grandfather and High Patron of latter-day Islamic terrorism. In the llght of that, it could be said that the award confirmed her terrorist-supporting credentials.

The Clarion Project writers comment:

How tragic that the Nobel Committee, so desperate to make a politically correct statement, ended up empowering someone who may [claim to] embrace non-violent protest, but stands very much for the opposite of peace and universal human rights.

Karman, they say, has “obvious biases and affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood — a group whose ideology has spawned the most violent terror groups of our time and perpetrates terror itself …”

And they conclude that such a person “is hardly a welcome candidate for deciding for the rest of us which posts on social media giants Facebook and Instagram should see the light of day or be censored.

Which puts the case clearly and calmly, without the indignation it deserves.