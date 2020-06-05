A strange ignorance 1

… among those who are supposed to know more than all the rest of us?

Breitbart reports on a radio interview, not yet aired, with John Guandolo, formerly of the FBI and the Department of Defense.

Guandolo says that:

“Black Lives Matter was formed as a Marxist-communist organization.”

That is widely suspected. About Antifa, it is known.

“Antifa and Black Lives Matter are seeking to overthrow the U.S. government.” …

They are – right now with mobs rioting, burning, looting, assaulting and murdering across the land.

“Black Lives Matter wants the anarchy. They want the chaos. What they’re doing on the streets today is communist doctrine, because when the chaos happens, then, what you get is a need for law and order and communism is a system that brings order to the community.”

Guandolo praised President Trump for calling Antifa “terrorists”.

“This is a war in the information battle space, and Trump uttering those words is a big deal.”

He said he believes Trump and others in the federal government are starting to understand the seriousness of the stakes.

“The President is starting to see how these things are connected.”

We hope that is the case.

When he left the FBI for the Department of Defense, Guandolo says he was responsible for briefing generals, attorneys general, members of Congress …

“Not one of them understood anything about the U.S. communist movement. … When you tell someone in the government that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist-communist movement as a matter of objective fact, they just don’t know this.”

Why? Because –

The feds have not been aware of the connections and no one in the federal government has been putting it together.

The feds – the FBI – have not been aware of the Communist connection? Is this possible?

If it is true that the Trump administration and the government as a whole “have not been aware” of it because the intelligence service itself didn’t know it, this is a scandalous ignorance. What are we paying these agents for? Their failure to foresee 9/11, and a string of other terrorist actions between 2001 and now, lends credence to Guandolo’s accusation.

If it is not true, if the US intelligence services know that Antifa and Black Lives Matter are actively engaged in stirring up violent insurrection in order to force a Communist revolution and not doing anything to prevent it, their silence and inactivity are worse than scandalous. They are committing treason on a massive scale. They are conniving with seditious organizations to destroy the Republic they are sworn and trusted to serve.