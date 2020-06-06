Former CIA Officer Bryan Dean Wright says to Fox News host Tucker Carlson that if Secretary of Defense Mark Esper opposes the Commander-in-Chief’s order that the military be deployed to suppress this ruinous insurrection led by Leftist thugs, Esper should “get the hell out of the Pentagon”.

Esper no doubt feels encouraged to defiance by the wild accusations made by former Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, who said President Trump was “dividing” Americans.

Breitbart reports that the White House deputy press secretary, Hogan Gidley, said Mattis’s criticism of Trump is “quite frankly appalling”, adding it is “fundamental misunderstanding” of what is occurring as some protests for George Floyd have turned violent.

It is egregious what’s going on. … This president is trying to unite a country. He has. He’s talked about the death of George Floyd, how sobering and sad he was when he saw the video, how angry it made him. He stood up in the Rose Garden and said I stand with the protesters who have the right to peacefully assemble, but I’m not going to allow lawlessness in this country. I want justice done in these cases, whether it be [for] Mr. [Ahmaud] Arbery in Georgia or Mr. [George] Floyd in Minnesota. He’s going to make sure that happens. In fact, he mobilized the DoJ and the FBI to expedite these cases to make sure that they were tried as civil rights cases as well. That’s important to him. He wants to make the American people know that he cares about each individual out there, and police brutality cannot be tolerated.

Mattis’s comment, Gidley said, was –

… a fundamental misunderstanding of what’s occurring. These cities are burned into the ground. … It’s obvious that the general doesn’t have a clue what’s going on in the American cities out there — or worse, turned a blind eye to it. The president is solely focused on uniting this country and actually bringing back safety and security in our American cities.

James Mattis was a great general, but neither he nor Mark Esper have been elected to conduct the affairs of the nation.

President Tump has been elected to do that, and Bryan Dean Wright’s indignant defense of the president and his order is fully justified.

Breitbart reports:

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday [June 5, 2020] ordered National Guard troops in Washington, DC, to disarm and wear soft caps instead of helmets, an official told Breitbart News on Friday afternoon.

The official said the president told Attorney General Bill Barr that he wanted the National Guard to be armed so that they could protect themselves from rioters and looters coming in to the city, but Esper on his own told the D.C. National Guard leadership to take [away] the weapons of National Guardsmen who were coming in from other states.

“He’s not really on board with what the president is trying to do,” the official said.

The official said Esper also on his own directed the National Guard in D.C. to wear soft caps instead of helmets.

The National Guard said in response to a query, “Guardsmen supporting the civil disturbance are unarmed.”

Guardsmen supporting the civil disturbance?