A Biden in a basement, abidin’ in abasement 1

Joe Biden says he’s looking for someone who is “ready to be president on day one”.

It has been conjectured by many a conservative columnist that the Democrats’ plan is: Put up Biden as our candidate; let the person we really want to be president be his running mate; let him sit in the Oval Office for a month or so; finally he steps down for health reasons and the VP takes over.

Some have even dared to say that the old boy might be “suicided”.

But now he himself is saying that no sooner will he enter the Oval Office than he will pull out the chair at the desk for his VP and let her take over immediately. With what excuse he’ll make his exit is still open to imaginative suggestions.

But will his family allow him to give up the top job?

The journalist Jani Allan sent us her view of Biden and the Biden family racket:

The Democrats’ nominee for the presidency is settled. It’s Joe Biden.

This is stop-the-world lunacy.

No sooner had Biden been named as the nominee, but Tara Reade came forward accusing Joe of deep sexual impropriety when she was working for him. What? Joe Biden, the newly-minted Democratic nominee, who for so many years worked consistently to undermine due process of law for those accused of sexual misconduct; Joe Biden the re-definer of sexual consent on campus under Title IX, causing the demonization of a generation of young men; Joe Biden, famous for his role as the champion of feminism, the white knight and savior of women? Yes, that Joe Biden, now seen in countless videos inappropriately touching, kissing, hugging and sniffing women and young girls.

He spends his days in his basement in Delaware. Requests for interviews or comments are like a ball hitting a brick wall. When he has been allowed out, he has been a public relations fiasco. He looks pink and glazed as a marzipan pig. He blusters and talks nonsense.

He is corrupt, and every member of his family has profited hugely from his corruption.

Corruption allegations against him include the charge that his son Hunter Biden was involved in two billion-dollar deals with Chinese government-connected firms in a twenty-month period while his father was vice-president of the United States.

So it is not surprising that Joe Biden’s attitude to China remains biased. Chummy, even – much to the chagrin of U.S. allies in the region.

Why only last year while on the campaign trail, he said “Come on man, they’re not bad folks, folks, but guess what, they’re not competition for us.”

Given China’s human rights record, Sleepy Joe’s authority and credibility shrivelled like muslin in a flame. But still the Democratic Party banked on his “experience, wide appeal, and association with President Obama.” And they say he is a man of integrity.

Then there is his brother Frank Biden. On August 14, 1999, when his driver’s license was suspended, Frank was handling the stick shift of a sports car while a friend was in the driver’s seat. They were doing 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Michael Albano, a 37-year-old father raising two daughters alone, was crossing the street. Their speeding car hit and killed him. They kept on driving.

The guardians of the Albano daughters sued Frank Biden in court in 2000 in a “wrongful death” civil lawsuit. Frank never showed up. The final court judgement in September 2002 said that Frank Biden owed each of the girls $275,000 for his role in the tragedy.

Investigators couldn’t find any bank accounts connected to Frank. Eight years later the girls reached out to Joe. Joe himself didn’t respond. He had a lackey write to them.

As of September 2019, the Albano daughters had still not been paid the judgement debt.

But Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all her gang say Joe Biden is a man of integrity.