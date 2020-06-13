Can we not keep the Republic? 1

Is liberal democracy a failure?

Is the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle a no-go area just like the Muslim no-go areas in Europe?

Is it, as it purports to be, a state?

Will the democratically elected authorities of the city and the state of Washington capitulate to the demands of the secessionists?

If they do, will the same thing happen in other cities?

Christopher F. Rufo writes in City Journal:

Seattle’s hard-Left secessionist movement has claimed its first territory: six blocks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. …

The Seattle City Council has already begun to champion the protesters’ demands. … Three councilmembers have signaled support for a 50 percent reduction in the police budget, with additional councilmembers likely to support a similar policy in the coming weeks. …

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has set a dangerous precedent: armed left-wing activists have asserted their dominance of the streets and established an alternative political authority over a large section of a neighborhood. They have claimed de facto police power over thousands of residents and dozens of businesses—completely outside of the democratic process.

In a matter of days, Antifa-affiliated paramilitaries have created a hardened border, established a rudimentary form of government based on principles of intersectional representation, and forcibly removed unfriendly media from the territory.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone is an occupation and taking of hostages: none of the neighborhood’s residents voted for Antifa as their representative government. Rather than enforce the law, Seattle’s progressive political class capitulated to the mob and will likely make massive concessions over the next few months. This will embolden the Antifa coalition—and further undermine the rule of law in American cities.

It would be easy to put an end to CHAZ. But the governing Democrats seem reluctant to do so. Some are even keen to defend its existence.

So is the United State of America beginning to disintegrate?

If President Trump is returned to power in November, and the Republicans keep the Senate and regain the House of Representatives, then the answer will be no.

But if the Socialist Democratic Party comes to power over the whole country, will disintegration not perhaps be the best of all possible appalling outcomes?