Two of America’s greatest thinkers, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter in discussion:

Glenn Loury, an economist, academic, and author, was the first black tenured professor of Economics in the history of Harvard University. He is now Professor of the Social Sciences and Professor of Economics at Brown University.

John McWhorter is Associate Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University and the author of many books on linguistics. He is an atheist.