Race war? 1

The Black Lives Matter movement wants a race war.

Conservative journalists, reporters, commentators are issuing dire warnings that the Black Lives Matter movement is Marxist – as its leaders state and emphasize that it is. So they say that what these revolutionaries want to impose on Americans instead of their present Constitutional Republic is a Marxist dictatorship like that of Stalin, Mao Zedong, Castro, Maduro, Pol Pot. It is a fearsome warning.

But in fact what Black Lives Matter want to impose on America is something even worse. Actually – if you can imagine it possible – much worse. When Hawk Newsome, the BLM leader in New York, says that he wants “black sovereignty”, he means it. He is a black racist. The BLM movement is a black racist movement. Its ideologues do not want black equality, they do not even want black supremacy, they want a BLACK ONLY America. To that end, they are happy to use the help of arrogant, unsuspecting white Marxists. And of whites generally, the millions of white citizens eager to demonstrate that they are not racists. (So eager that they were even prepared to elect a Communist to the presidency, twice, for no better reason than that he was black.) They are marching now in the city streets with banners supporting black racists, passionately shouting the slogans of black racism, baying – if they but knew it – for their own destruction.