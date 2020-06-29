Race war? 1
The Black Lives Matter movement wants a race war.
Conservative journalists, reporters, commentators are issuing dire warnings that the Black Lives Matter movement is Marxist – as its leaders state and emphasize that it is. So they say that what these revolutionaries want to impose on Americans instead of their present Constitutional Republic is a Marxist dictatorship like that of Stalin, Mao Zedong, Castro, Maduro, Pol Pot. It is a fearsome warning.
But in fact what Black Lives Matter want to impose on America is something even worse. Actually – if you can imagine it possible – much worse. When Hawk Newsome, the BLM leader in New York, says that he wants “black sovereignty”, he means it. He is a black racist. The BLM movement is a black racist movement. Its ideologues do not want black equality, they do not even want black supremacy, they want a BLACK ONLY America. To that end, they are happy to use the help of arrogant, unsuspecting white Marxists. And of whites generally, the millions of white citizens eager to demonstrate that they are not racists. (So eager that they were even prepared to elect a Communist to the presidency, twice, for no better reason than that he was black.) They are marching now in the city streets with banners supporting black racists, passionately shouting the slogans of black racism, baying – if they but knew it – for their own destruction.
The international Communist movement, instructed about 100 years ago by the Comintern (which took its instructions from the Politburo thugs who took theirs from Stalin), ordered that Karl Marx’s “class analysis’ was to be replaced by “race analysis”. And when the New Left arose violently in France and Germany in 1968, it insisted that the revolutionary force was no longer the proletariat (the urban working class) but the underdogs of the world, chiefly the black and brown races. All the members of the Comintern, and almost all the theoreticians of the New Left, were white, and it never occurred to them that if they incited the black and brown races to rise in revolt against “race oppression”, they were inviting them to rise against whites as such, and they themselves would be the race enemy.
All the foolish well-meaning white protestors and donors and propagandists will be discarded, very likely destroyed, as BLM gathers strength. Wealthy whites and big businesses mainly run by whites are giving millions of dollars to the insurgents to help them win, without realizing that they are funding a race war and they themselves are the targets of the fire. It is thanks to Hawk Newsome (“I just want black liberation and black sovereignty by any means necessary,” he says), and the accurate records of twentieth century history, that we know it. We want to cry aloud, ”Americans of all races, don’t let yourselves be forced into such a conflict! Refuse to let race matter.”
It can be pointed out that Blacks are a minority (13.4%) in America, and however much terrorists like (“burn it down”) Hawk Newsome may want it to be a BLACK ONLY country, they are unlikely to succeed in making it so. Unlikely, that is, by their own effort. But they have the help of the Democrats (roughly half the electorate), the news media, the entire education system especially the universities, the entertainment industry.
And time is on their side. The white race is dwindling. BLACK ONLY (or anyway non-white) America is a realistic possibility.
What sort of country will it be? Might it be free, prosperous, just, humane, tolerant, inventive? The signs, found in diatribes by black New York Times editors and writers such as Nikole Hannah-Jones and tweeting Sarah Jeong, and numerous works of vengeance and envy by black professors in the universities, do not encourage hope that it will be such a country, or strive to be. Will Africa, perhaps, supply its model? Rwanda, Somalia, the Congo, Uganda, Nigeria … ?
It seems all to probable that with the fading away of the white race, its almost accomplished ideal of a free, prosperous, just, humane, tolerant, inventive civilization will dissolve with it.