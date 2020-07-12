Seattle’s official policy of racial persecution 0
Tucker Carlson reports and condemns Seattle’s racial persecution – fast becoming the policy of Democratic government everywhere in America:
Tucker Carlson reports and condemns Seattle’s racial persecution – fast becoming the policy of Democratic government everywhere in America:
Posted under Race, United States by Jillian Becker on Sunday, July 12, 2020
Tagged with Racism as Democratic Party policy, Tucker Carlson
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.