Killing the big lie with the truth 0

Cities of the US are in flames because of the big lie that blacks are victimized by police.

Heather Mac Donald gave this speech at the Manhattan Institute, “countering the lies about the police with the truth”.

Among the startling and important facts she cites:

Whites are three times more likely to be fatally shot by police than Blacks.

One third of black men have been convicted of a felony.

She points out that in measuring “black crime” against “white crime”, the benchmark is not population numbers but the numbers of those who commit crime.

And the solution is not to demonize the police but to lower black crime rates.