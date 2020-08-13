Socialism a death cult 0

“The complete extinction of mankind is not a chance external consequence of the socialist ideal but a fundamental and organic part of socialist ideology.”

“The death of mankind is not only a conceivable result of the triumph of extinction – it constitutes the goal of socialism.”

The Russian writer Igor Shafarevich makes and proves these assertions in his very interesting book The Socialist Phenomenon*.

Socialism goes nine-tenths of the way to destroying the human race by suppressing individuality, anathematizing the primacy of the self. (The notion that doing this is morally good descends from Christianity, which teaches you to serve the needs of others before your own, but Shafarevich is a Christian and does not say this.)

Whatever gratifies individual needs or characterizes and exalts the unique person, socialism takes away. The aim is to have human society as an anthill, all inhabitants looking the same, each serving all to gain common purpose.

“In the contemporary leftist movement, the theme of the struggle against individuality is particularly strong.”

He shows how the steps being taken now were taken by socialist movements since ancient times.

Now, as then, the ideologists work to bring about a “series of revolutions” – social and racial, sexual and artistic.

Attempts are made “to overcome sex distinction“, because “the [capitalist] cult of making distinctions, which serves only for oppression, is now being swept away by awareness of resemblance and ‘identity’. … Both sexes are moving towards general Humanity“.

“Socialism is equally hostile … to those aspects of life in which man can participate only as an individuality and cannot be replaced by anyone else. Cultural creativity, particularly artistic creativity, is an example. … In periods when socialist movements are on the increase, the call for the destruction of culture is heard ever more distinctly.”

In the contemporary left radical socialist movements –

“Culture is understood by them to be ‘bourgeois’ and ‘repressive’; the goal of art is understood as an ‘explosion’ or the destruction of culture.”

Not only literature, but also literacy itself, are criticized as “typically bourgeois elements of culture.”

He writes of “the naïve adventurism, the arrogant boastfulness, the disposition to petty dishonesty and disruptive behavior, a certain inanity” that flavors such movements, and that we are seeing much in evidence now in 2020 America.

“These features are inherent in a majority of socialist movements in the initial period of their development.”

Everything the Left touches it ruins: art, architecture, literature, music, human relations, happiness, life.

And beauty.

This comes from an article by Guido Mina di Sospiro at New English Review, August 2020:

Theodor W. Adorno, the philosopher as well as trained musician who belonged to the Marxist Frankfurt School, wrote the influential The Philosophy of Modern Music (1949). In it, he essentially polemicized against beauty itself, having beauty become a component in the ideology of advanced capitalist societies. Art, and music, contributed to the sustainability of capitalism by making it ‘aesthetically pleasing’ and ‘agreeable’. Only avant-garde music would tell the truth by representing human suffering. ‘What radical music perceives is the untransfigured suffering of man … The seismographic registration of traumatic shock becomes, at the same time, the technical structural law of music. It forbids continuity and development. Musical language is polarized according to its extreme; towards gestures of shock resembling bodily convulsions on the one hand, and on the other towards a crystalline standstill of a human being whom anxiety causes to freeze in her tracks … Modern music sees absolute oblivion as its goal. It is the surviving message of despair from the shipwrecked.’ Ugliness, in other words, was to be reproduced in the new language of avant-garde music, and art in general.”

Socialism will deprive you of freedom, family, property, beauty, books, privacy, achievement …

Once it has captured your country, you may positively look forward to extinction.

*The Socialist Phenomenon by Igor Shafarevich, Gideon House Books, 2019. Foreword by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.