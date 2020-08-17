Solution to racism: kill all whites 2

A spruce passenger and cargo ship, named Western Civilization, was cruising the oceans. A million leaking vessels with constantly stalling engines, crowded with emigrants – whole populations from every Third World country – surrounded it. All the passengers from the leaking ships set out in rowboats and tried to board Western Civilization. Those that got aboard her, the terrorist leaders, slit the throats of her captain and officers just to teach them that they weren’t superior. They locked all the passengers, whom they called “the Whites” although they were of many races and colors, in the hold. Then they bombed the engine room. Western Civilization sank. The leaky tubs sank. The overloaded rowboats capsized. This is the way the human species ended, with a bang and billions of gurgles.

Ilana Mercer writes at American Greatness:

Racism is a lot of things. But there is one kind of thing we are not permitted to believe it is. When a 5-year-old white child is executed [murdered – ed] by a black man with a bullet to the head, as the tyke rode his bike, that can’t be racism. Ask the cultural cognoscenti. They’ll tell you: That’s never racism.

Otherwise, almost anything involving the perpetually aggrieved black community counts as racism.

Students hoist a “thin blue line” flag in solidarity with police: racism.

A black male is asked for his driver’s license: racism. Of course it’s systemic. Are you stupid, or something?

A white politician proclaims that “all lives matter”: Come again? Are you kidding me?!

A museum curator fails to commit to the exclusion of the art of white men, including, presumably, the Old Masters: not racism; white supremacism. Be gone with you, Rembrandt and Vermeer!

A black student struggles with English grammar. English grammar is deemed racist. Take that, Dr. Johnson!

As you can see, accusations of racism are seldom grounded in reason or reality.

Racism, then, is just about anything other than the point-blank execution [murder – ed] of little Cannon Hinnant (white) on August 9 by Darius Sessoms (black), and the rape the other day by Dejon Dejor Lynn, 25, of his 96-year-old neighbor.

From the media industry’s modus operandi, we may comfortably deduce that the raped lady is almost certainly white.

How so?

Fully 73 percent of the residents of Ann Arbor, Michigan, are white. If the race of an unnamed victim of a crime is withheld, she’s most likely white. Were the victim Hispanic, the media industry would say so, and would forthwith withhold the picture and race of the “suspect”, so that the crime became an attack against a “minority”.

Similar black-on-white atrocities are a daily occurrence, documented, in moving images by the fearless and indefatigable journalist Colin Flaherty. They are either ignored by the media industry or described as racially neutral. …

Jack Kerwick, a Frontpage.com columnist and occasional American Greatness contributor, commands us to “say their names”:

David Dorn was a 77-year-old retired African-American police captain and family man. Say his name.

Paul and Lidia Marino, a couple in their mid-80s. Say their names!

Wendy Martinez: Say her name.

Jourdan Bobbish and Jacob Kudla: Teenagers tortured and murdered. Say their names.

Karina Vetrano: Attacked, sexually assaulted, and strangled to death while jogging. Say her name.

Phil Trenary: Treasury of the Chamber of Commerce in Memphis who was trying to rejuvenate the city’s economic life. Say his name.

Scott Brooks; Sebastian Dvorak; Serge Fournier; Tessa Majors; Dorothy Dow; Lorne Ahrens; Brent Thompson; Michael Krol; Patrick Zamarripa.

Say their names.

The prototypical American victims of racial hatred were 21-year-old Channon Christian and 23-year-old Hugh Christopher Newsom, of Knoxville, Tennessee. Their slaughter, in 2007, was dismissed as a garden-variety murder and rape. But there is no finessing the white-hot racial hatred seared into their mangled, white bodies. …

Five blacks—four men and a woman—anally raped Hugh, then shot him to death, wrapped his body in bedding, soaked it in gasoline and set it alight. He was the lucky one. Channon, his fair and fragile-looking friend, was repeatedly gang raped by the four men—vaginally, anally and orally. Before she died, her murderers poured a household cleaner down her throat, in an effort to cleanse away DNA. She was left to die, either from the bleeding caused “by the tearing,” or from asphyxiation. Knoxville officials would not say. She was then stuffed in a garbage can like trash. White trash.

It’s easy to kill Whites (including their black collaborators) now because they have been softened up by accusation. They are fragile according to Robin DiAngelo, who explains how that is the case in her book, White Fragility.When “racially challenged”, she instructs, Whites react either with “argumentation” or with “silence”, either or both of which condemns them.

Whiteness is wrong. Whiteness is an original sin.

Barbara Kay wrote – with horror, in disgust – at the National Post about Whiteness Studies (WS):

WS teaches that if you are white, you are branded, literally in the flesh, with evidence of a kind of original sin. You can try to mitigate your evilness, but you can’t eradicate it. The goal of WS is to entrench permanent race consciousness in everyone — eternal victimhood for nonwhites, eternal guilt for whites — and was most famously framed by WS chief guru, Noel Ignatiev … : “The key to solving the social problems of our age is to abolish the white race …”

Noel Ignatiev (who is white) also wrote bluntly in a Harvard Magazine article titled Abolish the White Race:

Make no mistake about it: we intend to keep bashing the dead white males, and the live ones, and the females too, until the social construct known as “the white race” is destroyed—not “deconstructed” but destroyed.

Barbara Kay is in no doubt that such declarations, though they use weasel words like “social construct” to soften genocidal intention, do result in the actual killing of people in the real world. She wrote:

One could say with justice that the 19 al-Qaeda terrorists who obliterated almost 3,000 individuals in the trade towers were only acting out the anti-Western hatred their ivory tower “colleagues” have been incubating amongst their flocks for nigh on 40 years.

Since to be White is to be racist, since racism is a sin of Whites only, and since the sin of Whiteness cannot be eradicated, the only way to get rid of racism is to obliterate all Whites.

It’s perfectly logical. It stands to reason.