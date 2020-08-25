Heart versus head 2
At a congressional hearing on reparations in June, 2019, passionate Ta-Nehisi Coates argued with brilliant thinker Coleman Hughes:
We declare Hughes the winner of the debate.
What are our readers’ opinions?
At a congressional hearing on reparations in June, 2019, passionate Ta-Nehisi Coates argued with brilliant thinker Coleman Hughes:
We declare Hughes the winner of the debate.
What are our readers’ opinions?
Posted under History, Race, Slavery, United States by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Tagged with Coleman Hughes, Ta-Nehisi Coates
This post has 2 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.