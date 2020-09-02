About that fundamental transformation 1

… of America into a Marxist racist hell.

Freedom Forum posted this video, and they say this about it:

Identity politics has taken over the Democrat Party. It is the filter by which virtually every Progressive views life. Black Lives Matter personifies the movement in stark terms. What’s more, this ideology has taken root in the Deep State, influencing every aspect of our government. In this segment, Tucker Carlson interviews Christopher Rufo, Contributing Editor for the City Journal, whose journalistic discoveries have caused him to declare this an “existential threat” to America. Tucker calls it “a grotesque project”. There can little doubt that this serious threat we now face took root in Deep State during the 8 years of Obama, the one who promised to “fundamentally transform the United States of America”. Listen and see for yourself.