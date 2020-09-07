The Red Guards in America now 0

Paul Joseph Watson shows us the Red Guards at their work of humiliation, persecution, destruction and murder, in Mao’s China and Democrats’ America:

 

(Hat-tip to Jeanne Shockley)

Posted under China, communism, Leftism, Revolt, United States by Jillian Becker on Monday, September 7, 2020

