We hold these truths to be self-evident:

China under its communist government is literally a source of sepsis to the whole world.

The United Nations is a den of thieves and murderers who live high on the hog on American taxpayers’ money.

The United States’ Democratic Party is a vicious tyrannical movement bent on destroying the American nation as it was founded on an exemplary constitution. It’s candidate for the presidency, Joe Biden, is a deeply corrupt habitual liar fast falling into senile dementia. If he is voted into power and his Party takes control of Congress, we are condemned to impoverished serfdom.

One man can save us from that doom: Donald Trump.

The critical moment of choice approaches with the election on November 3, 2020.

Is our view not a self-evident truth? Have we exaggerated the crisis we are in? If you think so, please tell us why.