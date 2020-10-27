The Bidens: models of decency? 2

Joe Biden said in his debate with President Trump that voters should vote for him because of his “decency”.

A multitude of records in print and on video plainly show Joe Biden to be venal and corrupt, a plagiarist, a braggart, a chronic liar, a sexual predator. (For an account of his indecent life and career, go here.)

His brother, sister and sons have all been involved with him in nefarious activities. Lately the media have tried to keep the country from knowing that his son Hunter is debauched and dissolute, as proof of it emerges from his own laptop computer abandoned at a repair shop. Most news channels have not reported the scandal.

But the story is spreading.

Daniel Greenfield writes at Front Page:

The Hunter Biden laptop at the center of the political scandal had a sticker on it with the name of the Beau Biden Foundation. The sticker has been widely reported, but not its full name.

The full name of the foundation named after Joe Biden’s son and Hunter Biden’s brother is the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children. …

The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children claims that its mission is protecting children from child abuse …

Photos on the laptop show Hunter Biden naked in the company of 14-year-old girls. Attesting to this is Hunter’s dad, Joe Biden, and Hunter himself:

In one of the messages allegedly exchanged between Joe Biden and his son, the Democrat presidential candidate asks his son, “This is [redacted 14-year-old girl] right.”

“She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate with [redacted girl] when she says that I facetime naked with her and the reason I can’t have her out to see me is because I’ll walk around naked smoking crack talking [redacted] girls on face time,” Hunter replied.

Daniel Greenfield’s report makes it clear that children need to be protected from the Bidens.

If voters want decency to characterize their president, they must not vote for Joe Biden.

The whole country needs to be protected from the Bidens.