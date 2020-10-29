Impotent rage 5
So raged King Lear. But he was impotent. There was nothing he could do.
Pessimism predicts that when the Democrats and their Cohorts of Hate lose this election, they will do even worse things, more violent, more destructive, more terrifying than they have already done.
But will they? What is left for them to do?
They may for a while go on doing the same – riots, assaults, random maiming and murder, looting, arson, treasonous plots. But what more, what worse?
Civil war? Full scale revolution? How?
If, try as they might, they cannot set the whole country on fire, they will probably focus their revenge on President Trump alone. Try harder to assassinate him. And it’s very unlikely that they will succeed.
What is very likely is that after a period of furious threats and fire-setting, they will sulk, turn on each other – and howl.
That’s our prediction. But, as President Trump likes to say, “We’ll see what happens.”