Expectation of victory 4
Breitbart reports:
A Draft Kings Election Pool update posted on the eve of Election Day showed that a majority of participants in 49 states believe that President Donald Trump will emerge as the victor in the presidential election.
Draft Kings’ official Twitter account posted a “DK Election Pool Alert” for its $100,000 pool on Monday, reporting that a majority of people in every state, with the exception of those in Colorado, predicted Trump would win the presidential election: