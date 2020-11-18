The president maker 1
Keean Bexte of Rebel News explores the relationship between George Soros – aka Ernst Stavro Blofeld – and the Dominion machines that switched the votes from Trump to Biden in the US election.
Keean Bexte of Rebel News explores the relationship between George Soros – aka Ernst Stavro Blofeld – and the Dominion machines that switched the votes from Trump to Biden in the US election.
Posted under Canada, corruption, Crime, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Tagged with Dominion Voting Systems, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, George Soros, Keean Bexte, US election 2020
This post has 1 comment.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.