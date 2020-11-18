The president maker 1

Keean Bexte of Rebel News explores the relationship between George Soros – aka Ernst Stavro Blofeld – and the Dominion machines that switched the votes from Trump to Biden in the US election.

Posted under Canada, corruption, Crime, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

