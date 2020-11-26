Lonely celebration 2
Home alone?
We wish all our readers, visitors, commenters, critics, good feasting on this first Thanksgiving of the new era of American tyranny.
Posted under Miscellaneous by Jillian Becker on Thursday, November 26, 2020
Tagged with Covid-19 quarantine, Thanksgiving 2020
