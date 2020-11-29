The stench of fraud 1

Is there still some cause for hope that the 2020 election will not result in the corrupt senile crook Joe Biden being inaugurated as president of the United States?

Can it be shown that there was, for instance, electronic manipulation of vote counting machines on a massive scale? If so, are there experts who can prove it?

The “smartest man in the room” has joined Sidney Powell’s team …

… investigating election fraud, writes Andrea Widburg at American Thinker.

She goes on:

In her Georgia complaint, Sidney Powell included the declaration of Navid Keshavarz-Nia, an expert witness who stated under oath that there was massive computer fraud in the 2020 election, all of it intended to secure a victory for Joe Biden. Dr. Kershavarz-Nia’s name may not mean a lot to you, but it’s one of the weightiest names in the world when it comes to sniffing out cyber-security problems.

We know how important Dr. Kershavarz-Nia is because, just two and a half months ago, the New York Times ran one of its Sunday long-form articles about a massive, multi-million-dollar fraud that a talented grifter [named Garrison Courtney] ran against the American intelligence and military communities. Dr. Kershavarz-Nia is one of the few people who comes off looking good:

Navid Keshavarz-Nia, those who worked with him said, “was always the smartest person in the room”. In doing cybersecurity and technical counterintelligence work for the C.I.A., N.S.A. and F.B.I., he had spent decades connecting top-secret dots. After several months of working with Mr. Courtney, he began connecting those dots too. He did not like where they led.

Not only does Dr. Kershavarz-Nia have an innate intelligence, but he’s also got extraordinary academic and practical skills in cyber-fraud detection and analysis. …

His qualifications include a B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. in various areas of electrical and computer engineering. In addition, “I have advanced trained from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Agency (NSA), DHS office of Intelligence & Analysis (I&A) and Massachusetts Institution of Technology (MIT).”

Professionally, Dr. Kershavarz-Nia has spent his career as a cyber-security engineer. “My experience,” he attests,” spans 35 years performing technical assessment, mathematical modeling, cyber-attack pattern analysis, and security intelligence.” I will not belabor the point. Take it as given that Dr. Kershavarz-Nia may know more about cyber-security than anyone else in America. …

So his opinion carries weight. What is his opinion?

Dr. Keshavarz-Nia concluded with high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump being transferred to Vice President Biden.

It is a plain accusation that the Democrats cheated to gain a win for their senile corrupt cooked candidate.

Will the battleground states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – where the electronic fraud was most dramatically practiced, be able to ignore the accusation and carry on certifying the results for Joe Biden and so advancing the process of getting him inaugurated?

We’ll see what happens.