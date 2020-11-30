Fight now 0

This is Jim O’Neill’s cri de coeur from Canada Free Press* as we have posted it slightly shortened on our Facebook page:

If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without bloodshed; if you will not fight when your victory is sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. There may even be a worse case. You may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.—Sir Winston Churchill

It is our life. It is our country. This is the time in our country’s history where if we don’t get this right our country is done. It will be over. —Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

The American people must demand that the President stay in office until this is cleared up. Because it’s treason, it’s a coup d’état, against the government of the United States, and we cannot accept that …They are guilty of treason.—Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney

Those guilty of treason against the United States have been allowed to waltz free as birds while provably guilty as sin. The laws of the US have been treated as a joke—even by some judges. We the People are fed up with these arrogant miscreants thumbing their noses at us.

It gets worse, never better. Gen. Flynn was set up like a bowling pin, and framed by the FBI. Some of the very same individuals involved in the Flynn frameup are now being considered for faux president-elect Biden’s administration.

Everyone in the federal government—from the President on down—takes an oath to defend the US Constitution from “all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The same goes for members of the US military. “The oath of enlistment should not be taken lightly, you will be bound by it….”

Of course, President Trump is bound by an oath as well:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”

We the People have had front row seats to the recent massive election fraud. If that fraud is not a direct and blatant threat to the integrity of the US Constitution, then I don’t know what is. Millions of us are sworn to protect and defend the US Constitution. We are accountable, we are responsible.

President Trump, do you believe that your oath of office demands that you protect the US Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic? Do you believe that the stealing of a US presidential election is a direct and grievous assault on our Constitution? If so, what are you going to do about it? What are we going to do about it? Time to take the gloves off. Play time is over, it’s time for the adults to step in.

The guilty must be brought to justice.

The message is: FIGHT NOW.

The People could start with a tax strike. A strike by ALL who want to keep the free republic of the United States.

*His cry is from inside the USA, Canada Free Press publishes it. Find his bio here.