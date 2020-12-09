An American state governor for sale 2

The governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, who calls himself a Republican, has done everything he could to get Biden – the Chinese choice – elected to the presidency, and everything he could to oppose Trump.

Were you wondering why?

Here’s the answer. Kemp is in the pocket of the Chinese.

On July 12, 2019, Georgia Governor Kemp met with Chinese Consul General Li Qiangmin for tea. Two weeks later on July 29, 2019, he signed a $107 million contract for Dominion Voting Machines statewide. Later in 2019, his substantial personal debts were repaid anonymously.

Governor Kemp & Li Qiangmin, Consul General of Chinese Consulate in Houston, which has been shut down by the Trump administration over espionage. China installed undercover operatives to spy on the US govt, US businesses, & academic research institutions.Brian Kemp co-operated with the espionage operation.

Kemp is a traitor, and shamelessly corrupt.

Here’s another picture and the cover story of what it was about:

On behalf of the state government, Governor Brian Kemp expressed his gratitude to Consul General Li Qiangmin for his contributions to the promotion of commerce and tourism in China and Georgia for more than 5 years. Consul General Li emphasized the importance of the development of friendly relations between China and the United States and welcomed Governor Brian Kemp to visit China as soon as possible.

After the meeting, Governor Brian Kemp personally wrote a message on the title page of the book and presented “Inspired Georgia” to Consul General Li Qiangmin. Consul General Li also presented exquisite Chinese crafts to the governor. Also attending the meeting on the same day were the Executive Director of China Affairs of the Georgia Economic Development Agency, China Chief Representative (Global Business) Xu Sixing, the Manager of the China Department of the Georgia Tourism Bureau Jassy, ​​and the heads of Liu Bo and Ge Mingdong of the Chinese Consulate in Houston.”

(Our thanks to Zerothruster for the link)