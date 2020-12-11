Glimmer of hope extinguished 0

Breitbart reports (December 11, 2020):

The Supreme Court dismissed a prominent legal challenge Friday to the 2020 election results filed Monday by the State of Texas.

“The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution,” the statement from the Supreme Court reads. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

What is now to be done?

Secession?

Civil war?

Posted under United States by Jillian Becker on Friday, December 11, 2020

Tagged with

This post has 0 comments.

Permalink