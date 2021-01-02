This coup d’état 2

For the first time since the American Republic was founded, the presidency is being seized unconstitutionally by a revolutionary conspiracy.

A Leftist coup d’état is being carried out, and it looks as if it will succeed.

The historian Daniel Mallock writes at New English Review:

A coup is underway in the United States.

President Donald Trump won the 2020 election in a landslide just as he says he did.

But his victory was overridden, turned into defeat by the working of numerous dirty tricks devised and organized by the Democratic Party and its collaborators.

It is clear that fraudulent votes were counted in their tens of thousands, some counted multiple times, “pristine” ballots accepted as legitimate (they’re not), and tens of thousands and more votes flipped via voting tabulation software systems. Elements of the fraud were so blatant as to be almost comical—who knew before this election that so many people born on 01/01/1900 vote Democrat? More importantly, who knew that so many people in the United States are 120 years old?

It was obvious to any reasonable person that the process of tabulating and reporting of votes on election night was seriously flawed, and much worse. It also quickly became apparent that vote-dumping was occurring on a massive scale with early morning truck arrivals at counting stations full of ballots [marked as votes for the Democratic candidate], and poll watchers obstructed and prevented from watching in numerous (that is, only in Democrat-controlled) jurisdictions.

The only conclusion is that a coup is now underway via a falsified election, significantly aided by the collusion of a profoundly corrupt and revolutionized/activist fraudulent media.

This is an unprecedented situation in American national life. …

The country has never been so divided since 1860. Today the issues of division are the Constitution and the Republic itself. That is, will the Constitution and the Republic continue? …

The Democrat party—the party of slavery, civil war, Jim Crow, the Klan, and communism is the very same party behind the current exceptional and existential crisis in the country.

Is there some irony in the fact that no Democrat leaders and no Democrats are interested whatever in investigating and demonstrating that allegations of coup/stolen election are false, and that the Democrat “president-elect” is, in fact, the legitimate winner of an election not rife with fraud, lies, ballot box stuffing, vote flipping, harassment and intimidation of vote observers, and the counting of tens of thousands of ineligible and illegal votes? As the cliché goes: the silence is deafening.

The corrupted and failed press is but one institution of many, public and private, that have failed during this fraudulent election/coup crisis in America.

We were warned about the high cost should our body politic be corrupted by those who hate freedom.

One hundred years of corruption, infiltration, and cooptation by communists and globalist utopians in government, education, entertainment, and the popular culture have brought us to this point. The last four years being a daily onslaught of propaganda meant to delegitimize and undermine the president and his administration to a degree unsurpassed in American history. Democrat politicians and fellow traveler useful idiots particularly in the tech sector, entertainment, education, and failed journalism supported the false impeachment efforts and the never-ending barrage of hate and disparagement toward the president, his agenda, and his supporters. This endless stream of vitriol began the moment candidate Trump presented himself to the country on the escalator of Trump Tower in New York City just as the campaign of 2016 began.

That day, Donald Trump performed the role of a deus descending and emerging literally ex machina.

Many in the country are entirely unaware of the details of the 2020 campaign, particularly the troubling backgrounds of the so-called “president-elect”, his family, his associates, and their supporters because of a press blackout on covering these issues so as to support the stolen election/coup effort. A blinkered, ignorant polity is far more malleable than a well-informed one.

On December 22nd [2020] President Trump presented the truth of the coup and the stolen election (as he had done numerous times previously) directly to the American people. He told the country and the world that the election was stolen and that he had won it, which he had. He told the people how the coup of the stolen election was perpetrated; he said that it is a national disgrace (an overly generous description under the circumstances), and that it would not stand. For the coup plotters and their friends, Trump’s promise was an ominous warning, and a cause for celebration among American patriots and decent people across the world.

Every political institution upon which the president and his supporters can call for redress has so far failed. The Supreme Court, the House, the Senate, Department of Justice, FBI, state legislatures, state judiciaries have all failed to expose the coup and enforce the laws despite hundreds of affidavits, video evidence, statistical and forensic technical analyses of voting machine tabulation behavior that clearly show fraud, not to mention standard common sense all of which support the contention that a coup is underway—an event unparalleled in the history of the American republic.

Another element of the coup plot was extensive unconstitutional changes to the presidential election process in multiple states, particularly the key “swing” states, whereby legislatures were illegally bypassed as election rules were radically transformed. The changes made were specifically meant to benefit Democrats and are not in accord with the letter and spirit of the Constitution. Because these changes are in contravention to the Constitution, they are within the purview of the Supreme Court to adjudicate. That the high court would abandon its duty in this regard is a catastrophic failure of that institution and for the country. …

If every institution of law and government fails to do its duty to uphold the Republic and the Constitution, the president still has his duty: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” (Constitution, Article II, Section 1)

As of this writing every public and private institution meant to protect and support the government and the Constitution has failed its duties with but two remaining, the president and the military.

If no institution will speak the truth and take action to save the country from a coup now underway via a fraudulent election what can or might the president do to fulfill his oath?

The writer does not answer his question. He makes no suggestions as to what the president might do to save the country from the coup d’état which is now underway – unless his mention of the military is a hint that he is thinking of the president using force.

We still wait to see if the president himself knows what to do, whether he will do it, and if he knows and if he does, whether it will succeed.