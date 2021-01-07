The storming of the Capitol 0

Who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021? Was it mostly a Trump supporting mob, or Antifa?

Antifa were there, bused into D.C. in four buses with a police escort according to this witness [is he credible?]:

Chuck: ANTIFA being escorted into DC by police ahead of Jan 6th MAGA Stop The Steal rally. pic.twitter.com/PBqqXIU87N — Steven Diana (@Mini_Collective) January 4, 2021

And reputed Antifa/BLM protestors were noticed inside the building. But it is almost certain that the invaders were overwhelmingly Trump supporters.

Whoever initiated the incursion, whoever joined it for political reasons, made a tactical mistake if also a moral one*.

To occupy a parliament building in order to bring down a government successfully, you need to be an army. Like Oliver Cromwell’s. Otherwise it is a mere gesture.

Even a mere gesture can cause serious harm. This one did. It was lethal.

Matt Margolis writes at PJ Media:

It’s hard not to see the hypocrisy of the left when they act surprised or condemn what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. In June 2020, in the aftermath of the nationwide rioting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Kamala Harris even gleefully predicted that the rioting wouldn’t end, telling Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” that they shouldn’t end:

They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that. They’re not gonna let up and they should not.

The protests Kamala Harris spoke of were responsible for an estimated $1 – $2 billion in property damage between May 26 and June 8, 2020, and dozens of deaths …

What would happen if Trump said of the protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, “They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna let up and they should not.”

But Trump never said anything like that. In fact, Trump urged his supporters to go home.

He said:

I know your pain, I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. … We don’t want anybody hurt.

Stephen Green writes also at PJ Media:

It’s difficult to be glib about the news after a day like yesterday, so today’s Insanity Wrap will be less of a wrap-up and more of a lament.

Four people are dead.

So many of us told you something like this was inevitable after Antifa/BLM was allowed for months to get away with their anarcho-communist brand of street thuggery. …

Still, the timing and location came as a shock.

It remains to be seen whether yesterday’s deadly riot represents a one-off venting of political frustration or a sea-change in that the Right will from now on operate more like the Left does.

And Stephen Green writes again at PJ Media:

The first thing I noticed while scanning the news was that virtually every conservative commenting on the situation was condemning the violence. Immediately. That stood in stark contrast to high-ranking Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media spending all last summer telling us that things were peaceful while we were staring at burning buildings. …

Conservatives like me have been radicalized by the Democrats and media pathologically lying about us for so long. Now we know that mainstream Republicans are going to try and marginalize us.

Here’s the thing though: there are a lot more of us than either side realizes.

So keep not getting why Trump got elected in the first place, people. Keep blaming factors that had nothing to do with his popularity. Keep selling out, Republicans. It just makes our long game easier.

We’re not going away.

We agree most closely with Mark Steyn:

*We’re not sure that it was a moral mistake on the part of the invaders. As Trump supporters, they had of a lot of immorality and illegality to protest about, and where should they show their anger but to the government that caused or at least permitted the offenses? The woman who was shot was killed by a police officer over-reacting to the mass incursion. The police officer’s action was certainly immoral, but were the invaders to blame for his or her decision to shoot? And – according to the reports we can find – the other three who died lost their lives through natural causes, having attended the rally voluntarily.

What is disgraceful is that Congress is so poorly guarded.