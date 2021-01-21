Writers silencing writers 0

Jon Rappoport writes at Canada Free Press about writers wanting to silence other writers:

First he quotes the Los Angeles Times:

More than 250 authors, editors, agents, professors and others in the American literary community signed an open letter this week opposing any publisher that signs book deals with President Donald Trump or members of his administration.

Then the open letter:

We all love book publishing, but we have to be honest — our country is where it is in part because publishing has chased the money and notoriety of some pretty sketchy people, and has granted those same people both the imprimatur of respectability and a lot of money through sweetheart book deals. We affirm that participation in the administration of Donald Trump must be considered a uniquely mitigating criterion for publishing houses when considering book deals.

Consequently, we believe: No participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus should be enriched by the almost rote largesse of a big book deal. And no one who incited, suborned, instigated, or otherwise supported the January 6, 2021 coup attempt should have their philosophies remunerated and disseminated through our beloved publishing houses.

It was in fact Obama who had cages built for children at the southern border, and had children locked in them. And what is that about “involuntary surgeries” being “performed on captive women” by the Trump administration? We haven’t heard that calumny before. What more is there to that story which presumably the lying media told its gullible – or equally dishonest – readers? And who are the scoffers at science? President Trump who succeeded in getting anti-Covid vaccine created in record time, or those who think – as no doubt the letter-writers do – that a man can be turned into a woman and a woman into a man? Finally, President Trump definitely did not “incite, suborn, instigate or otherwise support” a coup attempt.

But even if he had done all those wicked things, there would still be no case to silence him.

Rappoport comments: :

Beloved publishing houses? I’m sure no writer, in the last ten thousand years, has ever used that phrase.

Indeed, almost all writers are, always have been and always will be, in a failed and abusive marriage with publishers.

And writers have been fighting a long hard battle against churches, monarchs, dictators with their heresy-sniffers and censors for millennia. The battle seemed to have been won in the West with the coming of the Enlightenment, especially in the United States when freedom of speech was enshrined in its Constitution – though from time to time censorship, punishment of authors, book-burning occurred where an idealist guided the destiny of a nation. Or a gang of them did, as now in the United States.

Since the invention of language, writers have fought to win the freedom to WRITE without interference. In the process, they’ve been arrested, charged, prosecuted, convicted, imprisoned, tortured, and murdered. That’s the history of the war.

And now this little venal band of scum—writers—wants censorship.

Here’s a chapter from that history; Giordano Bruno, 16th century Dominican friar, poet, and philosopher. For teaching a theory of reincarnation, for stating the universe was infinite, for discussing the possibility of life on other planets, on February 17, 1600 in the Campo de’ Fiori Square [in Rome], the Roman Church burned him at the stake.

They canceled him. And now –

These contemporary buffoons want to cancel Trump.

Rappoport informs them:

You’re every censor who ever existed.

We recognize them as latter-day followers of Girolama Savonarola, the virtuous preacher who made a great bonfire of books in Florence in 1497. Whether they know it or not.

The point is that to the minds of these 21st century American Savonorolas, you can only publish your books if you are virtuous. What is virtuous is defined by them. They are the priests of an orthodoxy. If you do not conform to it, you are a heretic and must be silenced.

They expect old Joe Biden – the dummy whose hand is the instrument designated to sign virtuous propositions into law – to endorse their prohibition against the publishing of Trump and Trumpian ideas.

And we expect he will.