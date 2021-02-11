Come let us cheat – here’s how and why 2

By their own confession, the Democrats won the presidency of the United States in the November 2020 election by organizing a vast conspiracy to use illegal methods. (See our post immediately below, How the election was stolen, February 7, 2020).

Now that they have the power they are legalizing the methods by which they got it.

A bill to achieve this, called H.R.1, has been introduced in the House of Representatives.

Here’s an explanation of it we have taken from the Western Journal:

Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland has introduced the first bill of the 117th Congress, a bill that would profoundly transform the way America conducts its elections. H.R. 1 is a breathtaking power grab by the Democrats and threatens the very bedrock of our democratic republic by nearly guaranteeing one-party rule in Washington for years to come.

According to a statement on Sarbanes’ website, “The 2020 election underscored the need for comprehensive, structural democracy reform. Americans across the country were forced to overcome rampant voter suppression, gerrymandering and a torrent of special-interest dark money just to exercise their vote and their voice in our democracy.”

Sarbanes tells his constituents that “H. R. 1 is a transformational anti-corruption and clean elections reform package” intended to “clean up corruption in Washington, empower the American people and restore faith and integrity to our government”.

The stated purpose of H.R. 1, ironically called the “For the People Act”, is: “To expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.” The full text of H.R. 1 can be viewed here.

The real purpose of the bill is to make permanent many of the changes made to state voting systems and procedures ostensibly to facilitate voting in the age of COVID-19.

One of the most notable features of H.R. 1 is that it strips states of the right to set their own standards for how elections are to be conducted. Election laws will be determined at the federal level.

Under this bill, states would be required to promote the use of mail-in voting, to offer online applications for voter registration, and to provide automatic and even same-day voter registration.

H.R. 1 would all but eliminate voter ID laws. It would prohibit states from “requiring identification as a condition of obtaining a ballot”. …

All of the practices that handed victory to the Democrats in the 2020 election would become law.

If this legislation passes, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for Republicans to ever win another election.

But why? That doesn’t necessarily follow.

Why can’t Republican supporters work the fraud too? They’ve now been told in detail how it’s done. They have only to copy every kind of cheating, all the ruses, and add as many new ones as they can invent.

If that is made the only way they can win back the House, the Senate, and the presidency then they must do it.

Conservatives have only to set aside their principles of integrity and probity. They must stop saying “I couldn’t do that!” every time an act of dishonesty is required of them to save the free Republic. Just one time. Only for one election they must forge, cheat, lie, so tenaciously, so well, that they surpass the Democrats in blatant immorality. It’s a high bar, but it is perfectly possible.

Yes, Conservatives, it does mean that the USA has been turned into a South American style “banana republic”. Yes, it does mean that you will have to endure feelings of guilt and shame. But think of the cause – saving the nation! Make sure you elect only such Republican candidates that will also feel guilt and shame but be selfless enough to do things that go against their natural inclinations and hurt their consciences. If you can find them. There are some already known, and a thorough search will almost certainly turn up others.

Look, you shrinking violets of the Right! You have to win another election. You have to win it when the only way is outrageously wrong. Do it, and once you have done it, change everything back to the way it ought to be.

Here are some more useful tips collected by the Western Journal:

In August, New York Post reporter Jon Levine interviewed a self-described “master at fixing mail-in ballots” who was willing to share his secrets on the condition of anonymity.

Levine begins by telling readers, “a top Democratic operative says voter fraud, especially with mail-in ballots, is no myth. And he knows this because he’s been doing it, on a grand scale, for decades.” …

[He] “not only changed ballots himself over the years, but led teams of fraudsters and mentored at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.”

He claimed, “There is no race in New Jersey — from city council to United States Senate — that we haven’t worked on.” …

[He] also told Levine that many postal workers are in on it. “You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.”

Sometimes, the operative said, he worked with mail carriers. He said they would “sift ballots from the mail and hand them over”.

Another easy mark for election fraudsters are nursing homes, which the Post’s source referred to as “a gold mine of votes.” This man described “hitting up” these facilities and helping the patients complete their ballots.

“There are nursing homes where the nurse is actually a paid operative,” he explained. “And they go room by room by room to these old people who still want to feel like they’re relevant. [They] literally fill it out for them.”

And more, direct from the Levine interview:

It begins with a blank mail-in ballot delivered to a registered voter in a large envelope. Inside the packet is a return envelope, a “certificate of mail in voter” which the voter must sign, and the ballot itself.

That’s when the election-rigger springs into action.

The ballot has no specific security features — like a stamp or a watermark — so the insider said he would just make his own ballots.

“I just put the ballot through the copy machine and it comes out the same way,” the insider said.

But the return envelopes are more secure than the ballot. “You could never recreate the envelope,” he said. So they had to be collected from real voters.

He would have his operatives fan out, going house to house, convincing voters to let them mail completed ballots on their behalf as a public service. The fraudster and his minions would then take the sealed envelopes home and hold them over boiling water.

“You have to steam it to loosen the glue,” said the insider.

He then would remove the real ballot, place the counterfeit ballot inside the signed certificate, and reseal the envelope.

“Five minutes per ballot tops,” said the insider.

The insider said he took care not to stuff the fake ballots into just a few public mailboxes, but sprinkle them around town. …

The insider would [also] send operatives to vote live in polling stations, particularly in states like New Jersey and New York that do not require voter ID. Pennsylvania, also for the most part, does not.

The best targets were registered voters who routinely skip presidential or municipal elections — information which is publicly available.

“You fill out these index cards with that person’s name and district and you go around the city and say, ‘You’re going to be him, you’re going to be him’,” the insider said of how he dispatched his teams of dirty-tricksters.

At the polling place, the fake voter would sign in, “Get on line and … vote,” the insider said. The impostors would simply recreate the signature that already appears in the voter roll as best they could. …

The insider said any ballots offered up by him or his operation would come with a bent corner along the voter certificate — which contains the voter signature — so Democratic Board of Election counters would know the fix was in and not to object.

See, you upright decent honest honorable voters on the Right? It’s easy as pie. And at least what you will be doing will not be illegal. H.R.1 is making sure of that.

Now climb down from your moral high horses, lower yourselves into the dirt and fight them by every foul means needed.

Get back into power, repeal H.R. 1 – and save America!