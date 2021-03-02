Donald Trump is still on top 3

A citizen who is in no elected office, has no appointed position in government, is undisputed leader of the Republican Party.

Donald Trump, deposed from the presidency by election fraud, is still the strongest political leader in America.

Conrad Black writes at American Greatness:

President Trump gave a memorable address on Sunday evening to the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC). …

In one mighty swinging oratorical stroke of 90 minutes, Trump asserted authority over his party, arraigned the new administration for the complete failure to accomplish anything useful in the first 40 of its vaunted 100 days, and then rolled through the Biden executive orders like a bulldozer. …

President Trump emphasized the theme of unity and claimed that the Republican Party was unified . . . behind him. …

Fortunately, Trump has lit the flame of aggrieved righteousness about the last election and it will be impossible to extinguish it. It appears that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has thought better of his outrageous comments after the last impeachment, that Trump was guilty as charged but that the Senate was not the appropriate place for such a charge to be heard. This level of hostility in high places within the Republican Party cannot be tolerated, but Trump was right to lay off him for now.

Sunday’s CPAC meeting made it obvious that Trump still rules the Republican Party. His nearest polling rival is his strong supporter, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but he trails 55 to 21 percent and the next candidate is below five percent. McConnell (Kentucky), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Nebraska), Susan Collins (Maine), Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), are all anti-Trump senators who won’t face the voters for four to six years, but Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and the other members of the Congress who voted to impeach deserve to be booted from office at the next election.

Read the whole article by Conrad Black here.

Find the full text of President Trump’s CPAC speech here.

If he is not himself the next Republican president, whoever is will be his choice.

Unless the Socialist Democrats now in power succeed in their efforts to turn the Republic into a permanent one-party state.