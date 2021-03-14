To our readers 1

We have have been informed today that we are banned from posting anything on our Facebook page for 60 days because of a joke we posted more than two months ago that hurt the feelings of the sensitive Fb anti-free-speech rulers.

Here’s the punishment order:

This draconian measure is probably in preparation for banning our page permanently.

The 60 days ban takes us past the date (end of March) when we warned that we would be abandoning our Facebook page because our reach is being continually reduced and we have been contradicted, rebuked, corrected, forbidden to boost our posts, stripped of hundreds of our “likes” and followers, frequently censored, and sometimes banned for days.

We promised to give our Fb readers another warning about when the abandonment would happen, and now we are unable to do so.

We have asked a few of our regular FB followers to try making a comment under one or several of our latest posts along these lines, or to this effect, to explain what has happened:

ON BEHALF OF TAC, AND AT THEIR REQUEST, I AM NOTIFYING ALL READERS THAT FACEBOOOK HAS IMPOSED A BAN ON TAC POSTS FOR 60 DAYS. THIS MEANS THAT FURTHER WARNING OF TAC’S INTENDED ABANDONMENT OF FACEBOOK BY THE END OF MARCH HAS NOW BEEN MADE IMPOSSIBLE.

TAC HOPES ITS FACEBOOK READERS WILL GO INSTEAD TO THE ATHEIST CONSERVATIVE WEBSITE, WHICH IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS WILL BE REDESIGNED TO INCLUDE A DISCUSSION FORUM.

If that is already up (we cannot find out for ourselves by looking there), we would be grateful to any website reader for adding an endorsing comment under it.