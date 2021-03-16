Is Covid-19 intended to be a bioweapon? 1

Fox news reports:

The State Department’s former lead investigator, David Asher, who oversaw the Task Force into the COVID-19 virus origin, says that he not only believes the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but that it may have been the result of research that the Chinese military was doing on a bioweapon. The Chinese, he says, stopped talking publicly about the research into coronavirus disease vectors which could be used for weapons in 2017, at the same time its military began funding the research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “I doubt that that’s a coincidence,” Asher said. The virus has taken out 15 to 20 percent of global GDP. It has killed millions of people. But the Chinese population has been barely affected. Their economies roared back to being number one of the G20.