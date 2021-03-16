Recent Islamic atrocities 1
|From The Religion of Peace
Atrocity of the Week
Somalia: 20 Patrons
Other Recent “Misunderstandings
|2021.03.14 (DRC) Over a dozen villagers are brutally executed with pickaxes and machetes.
2021.03.14 (Yemen) Three children are among eighteen killed when Ansar Allah fire a missile at a school.
2021.03.12 (Afghanistan) Women and children are among eight blown to bits by Shahid suicide bomber.
2021.03.12 (Iraq) Two women are among six killed when Islamic State members storm a home.
2021.03.11 (Afghanistan) Taliban gunmen murder a child.
2021.03.10 (Somalia) One person is killed when a COVID response team is targeted with a bomb.
One day later:
2021.03.16 (Niger)
Jihadists machine-gun sixty villagers in cold blood.