Rule of lawlessness 1

Even Californian Democrats – or at least a fair number of them – cannot stomach the abuse of power committed in their state by Governor Gavin Newsom, San Franciso’s district attorney Chese Boudin, and George Gascon the district attorney of Los Angeles. All three are likely to be recalled.

Lloyd Billingsley writes at Front Page:

The campaign to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has now gathered, 2,060,000 signatures, the California Globe reports, exceeding its goal of 2 million by March 10 and far outpacing the 1.495 million needed to authorize a recall election. Even with a rejection rate of 25 percent, the recall will have enough signatures to be on the ballot this year. …

Also last week, the San Francisco department of elections authorized a recall campaign against district attorney Chesa Boudin, who prior to election in 2019 had never prosecuted a case. Boudin has eliminated entire categories of crime, now surging across the city. …

His mother, Weather Underground alum Kathy Boudin, served 22 years in prison for her role in an armored car assault in Nyack, N.Y. that claimed the lives of police officers Waverly Brown and Edward O’Grady along with security guard Peter Paige. Chesa was only 14 months old when the $1.6 million Nyack robbery went down. Radical father David Gilbert drove the getaway car and Chesa was duly adopted by Weather Underground royalty Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn.

Kathy Boudin named her son after Joanne Chesimard of the Black Liberation Army, which assassinated at least six police officers in the early 1970s. Kathy Boudin assisted in the armed robbery that funded Chesimard’s jail break in 1979. Chesimard changed her name to Assata Shakur and fled to Cuba, which refuses to extradite the cop-killer. True to form, Chesa touts “restorative justice” and “decarceration”. …

Since taking office, Boudin has tried zero homicides, and essentially shut down the justice system in San Francisco. Boudin released a previously jailed criminal who killed two people and on his watch crime is up 46 percent.

It is serious crime too – “brazen robberies” and “daytime shootings”.

George Gascon, district attorney of Los Angeles, has removed all crime enhancements in trials, ordered prosecutors not to attend parole hearings, and supported the re-sentencing [revisions of sentences?] of those with murder convictions after serving only 15 years. …

These measures sparked a recall effort that will soon be authorized to gather signatures.

Like Gascon and Boudin, Gavin Newsom has a soft spot for violent criminals. In March of 2019, Newsom reprieved all 737 murderers on California’s death row, the worst of the worst, serial killers, cop killers and the like.

A year later, Newsom invoked the “leadership” of his one-time aunt Nancy Pelosi as he locked down the state, with notable exceptions. Newsom released thousands of imprisoned criminals …

During an unemployment scandal that has now surpassed $30 billion, California paid out $421,370 to death row inmates alone …

Nancy Pelosi herself. presiding as Speaker of the House over the passing of H.R.1 which “legalizes” all the methods of cheating in elections that the Democrats tested and found good in November 2020, is another believer in the rule of lawlessness.