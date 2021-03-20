Shredding the Constitution 2

The tyrants now in power do not want America to be prosperous and strong and happy. They want to humble it. They want it to be a country where they themselves thrive, and the majority of the people are oppressed and unhappy.

And they want to stay in power to keep things that way all their lives long, and to be followed by fellow ideological legionaries. (The collective noun for demons is legion – a legion of demons. For devils? A bombast of devils. Bombast commonly means empty speechifying, and yes, they do that too. They are demons, devils and blowhards. A collective noun for blowhards? It still needs to be invented. How about a castro or a schiff or a comey of blowhards? And while we’re at the game, how about a pelosi of haters? A brennan of liars? Suggestions are invited.)

The urge that some people have to tyrannize is as old as mankind, but hard for those who aren’t possessed of it to understand. Stalin felt it ruling over Russia. Primates of the Catholic Church felt it for hundreds of years. Protestant despots felt it too. Luther the German monster and Calvin the Swiss monster were gripped by it. As were many kings and tsars and emperors.

The present tyrants of America command the citizens to believe that a majority voted them into power. It is not true. They faked an electoral win, and now they intend to hold on to power forever.

Andrea Widburg writes at American Thinker:

The Democrats who now control Washington, D.C. are determined to change America’s election laws to ensure that they never lose another election. The first salvo in this battle was the House’s vote passing H.R. 1, which opens federal elections to all types of fraud and manipulation. On Sunday [March 14, 2021], Joe Biden added his bit to the effort by signing yet another executive order, this one ostensibly to enhance “voting rights” on the anniversary of the Selma protests in 1965. However, the order is drafted to allow the federal government to control political speech.

As with most of Biden’s initiatives, it frames the power-grab in terms of race:

The right to vote is the foundation of American democracy. Free and fair elections that reflect the will of the American people must be protected and defended. But many Americans, especially people of color, confront significant obstacles to exercising that fundamental right. These obstacles include difficulties with voter registration, lack of election information, and barriers to access at polling places. For generations, Black voters and other voters of color have faced discriminatory policies and other obstacles that disproportionally affect their communities.

Once again, the leftist premise for increasing opportunities for election fraud is the theory that Blacks lack the mental capacity to navigate the American system without the Democrat party at their side, supporting them. It’s an amazingly offensive position, but, sadly, Democrats have conditioned Blacks for decades to believe in their own helplessness. …

It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to expand access to, and education about, voter registration and election information, and to combat misinformation, in order to enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy.

There’s the magic phrase that says what all this emphasis on information is really about: the federal government will use its reach and power “to combat misinformation”.

And what is “misinformation” in the Democrats’ new political lexicon? It’s anything with which the Democrats disagree. The federal government, through Biden, has just announced that it will put its thumb on the scale in all future elections, combatting “misinformation” by presenting its version of “information”.

What Biden is proposing is unconstitutional, as is the case with many of his executive orders. They are often straightforward announcements that he will no longer abide by American law, especially regarding our southern border. Biden and his handlers are confident that the Supreme Court is so cowed by the court-packing threat that it will do nothing to stop the Democrats as they slowly, but surely, run the Constitution through a shredder.

Had the Supreme justices declared the November 2020 election the unconstitutional fraud that it was, they wouldn’t need now to fear that the fraudulent winners will pack the court. Yet we are told that very fear kept them from hearing appeals. If that is true, they missed their opportunity.

Can anything now stop the shredding of the Constitution?