Covid-19 was made for biological warfare 0

… according to Gordon G. Chang.

He writes at Gatestone:

China is collecting the world’s DNA.

China is genetically engineering the Chinese to become a superhuman race, in other words, eugenics. This was brought to the attention of the American public by John Ratcliffe, President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, when he wrote that China was trying to grow super‑soldiers. Ratcliffe mentioned that China is already conducting experiments on people in the People’s Liberation Army to enhance their abilities, to create, as he called it, “biologically enhanced capabilities”.

Chinese researchers are working on new pathogens, artificial ones, to create the world’s next pandemic.

The Chinese regime does not have ethics or morality. It is not restrained by law. It does not have a sense of restraint.

The regime is trying to create the perfect communist. China has the ability and the will to do this, which means that the world has got to prevent this experimentation. The spreading of the coronavirus is an application of unrestricted warfare. Many analysts have said that biological warfare does not work. I can understand why they say that, but unfortunately we have just seen a disease kill about 2.4 million people as well as hobble societies across the world. COVID-19 is the ultimate proof that biological weapons work.

If Chinese scientists actually succeed in developing viruses that attack only foreigners, China could end up as the only viable society in the world. This is communist China’s weapon against the world.

On January 20 – just hours after taking the oath of office – Biden issued an executive order that repealed President Trump’s executive order of May 1st, 2020, preventing grid operators in the US from buying Chinese equipment. This means China is now free to sell sabotaged equipment to the US.

We should impose costs on China for spreading COVID‑19. Recently, we passed that grim milestone of more than 500,000 deaths. This pathogen is not finished with us yet. We have to impose costs on China to convince Xi Jinping that he cannot spread the next disease beyond his borders.

Right now, the Chinese economy may be growing, but it did not grow at the 2.3 percent that Beijing announced for 2020. It is probably just a smidgen over zero. We are approaching a point where Biden will have to decide whether to run to the rescue of China’s regime. We know that Nixon in 1972, George H.W. Bush in 1989, and Bill Clinton in 1999 rescued Chinese communism. I hope Biden does not do that a fourth time. My message is: understand the fundamental nature, the hostility, and the maliciousness of China, and remember one other thing. That is, China deliberately released the disease that has killed more that 500,000 Americans. That alone means there can be no cooperation with China.

We may doubt that China can create a pathogen that can kill people of all races except Chinese.

But it is surely good sense to take seriously the proposition that Communist China would use biological weapons against other countries; that it is developing such weapons; and that Covid-19 was likely to have been developed as a weapon.