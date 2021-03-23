President Biden-Harris 0

That’s who America has now.

So we learn from a website we have never visited before (but have been directed to by a source we have found trustworthy).

From Outspoken:

A leaked email from an employee of a federal government agency reveals the White House is shifting toward a communication strategy that seeks to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris in all official White House business. The directive, the employee reports, came from a top White House communications team member and instructs all agencies to refer to the Biden administration as the “Biden-Harris Administration” in place of the “Biden Administration”.

The directive reads:

Please be sure to reference the current administration as the “Biden-Harris Administration” in official public communications,

(Outspoken notes that “Biden-Harris Administration” is accented in bold in the original.)

The subtle move to diminish Biden was also reflected in the official Twitter account for the White House.

The description for that account now reads, “Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!”

So as tens of millions of Americans have no doubt conjectured, this is how the Democrats – aka the Pelosi Gang – planned to wangle a “woman of color” into the White House:

They did not have a non-white woman candidate whom anyone would vote for (the Republicans have several). But they believed they could cheat enough votes for Joe Biden, even though he was obviously going gaga.

So they sat Harris on his coattails, cheated him in, and now we have him and her both ensconced in the Oval Office.

Lo! The Biden-Harris Administration.

The highly specific language also appears on the websites of all 15 executive departments. Press releases and other communications from the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General all exclusively refer to the Biden-Harris Administration, in lieu of only naming the president, which has been customary until now.

In another unprecedented move, Vice President Harris has been conducting solo phone calls with world leaders. This month, Harris spoke with the prime minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, without Biden present. Harris previously took calls alone with French President Emanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Harris also participated in the first bilateral meeting between the U.S. and Canada, an opportunity that previous vice presidents, including Biden, were not permitted.

She will take over more and more of the duties of the presidency.

Then there will be only one more step to go.

Old Joe will suddenly become very ill, have a serious accident, resign, or … simply evaporate into thin air. Whatever happens to him will of course be Trump’s fault. And the Pelosi Gang will be very cross about it.

Then the hyphen and the “Biden” can be dropped, and America will have been neatly, brilliantly, unstoppably tricked into having a leftist President Woman of Color, à la mode.