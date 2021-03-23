So Pelosi is the Stalin 0

The process of legislating has broken down in the US Congress. The Speaker of the House dictates and an automatic (small) majority vote follows.

Breitbart reports:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Sunday [March 21, 2021] slammed the legislative process used by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to ram through the Democrats’ legislation.

Gingrich told John Catsimatidis, host of New York WABC 770 AM radio’s The Cats Roundtable, that members of the House are acting like robots in voting in step with Pelosi.

It’s a total collapse of the legislative process. It really tells you how the system is evolving that they’re ramming through all of this legislation. They have a five-vote margin, and they’re saying to their members, “You don’t have to read anything. You don’t have to know what’s in the bill. We don’t have to have any hearings. You can’t offer any amendments. All you need to know is show up and vote yes.” It’s a machine-like House. And these folks don’t represent anybody except Nancy Pelosi. And so, they walk in, they’re told, “We’re bringing up this next bill and vote yes.” And they go, “Absolutely.” The Democrats are expected to automatically vote yes no matter what.

It’s working, but it has nothing to do with a free society or a representative government. It’s just pure machine politics. And that to me has been probably the biggest surprise of what’s happened so far this year.

If the Republicans offer an amendment — even if it’s a smart amendment — they vote no automatically.

The same thing is happening in the Senate.

The Democrats go through the customary motions of legislating just for show. They perform the ritual to make the nation think that government is being carried on as usual. But in fact, the US is now a dictatorship.

Speculation as to who leads the politburo that is doing the actual governing behind the Biden curtain has ranged from Obama right down through Valerie Jarrett to Susan Rice and even Ben Rhodes. But now we know.

At this time, and for the immediately foreseeable future –

Nancy Pelosi is the Stalin.