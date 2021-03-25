Bribed to cheat 1

… in the November 2020 election.

The Daily Signal reports:

A veteran Democratic operative intricately involved in Green Bay’s November election was given access to “hidden” identifiers for the internet network at the hotel convention center where ballots were counted. Green Bay city officials insist the presidential election was “administered exclusively by city staff”, but emails show that Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein had a troubling amount of contact with election administration Nov. 4. Spitzer-Rubenstein offered to correct or “cure” ballots in Green Bay, and he told the city clerk that he had come up with a similar process for Milwaukee.

And despite the city’s assertions that Spitzer-Rubenstein did not have the keys to the KI Center where absentee ballots were, a hotel contract obtained by Wisconsin Spotlight shows the keys were to be delivered to the Democratic operative. “Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein will be the onsite contact for the group,” the hotel’s instructions state.

Emails show him inside the KI Center, working on a laptop by a printer at Central Count on election night.

Organizations were created to cheat in the election:

The National Vote at Home Institute is one of several private, left-leaning groups funded largely by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life received hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from Zuckerberg and his wife, money they pumped out in big grants to cities in the name of “safe elections”.