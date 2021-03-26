The danger of having a senile commander-in-chief 2

The Western Journal reports:

The Taliban threaten a “reaction” if President Biden reneges on the May 1 deadline negotiated by President Donald Trump to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.

Trump negotiated a May 2021deadline for a full U.S. troop withdrawal from the pointless, bloody, $2 trillion Afghan war.

Since then, the Taliban have not attacked U.S. or NATO troops — the first time in two decades that no American soldier died in combat in Afghanistan for an entire year.

This is a significant milestone because 2,300 U.S. service members have died in Afghanistan since the war began in October 2001.

And yet, during his inept first news conference Thursday, Biden suggested that U.S. troops could stay in Afghanistan through the end of the year – seven months past the deadline.

The Taliban’s brazen ultimatum, its threat of retaliation if troops aren’t withdrawn, underscores that America’s enemies are not afraid of bumbling senile Biden. China, Russia, migrants in Central America, and our foes in the Middle East see Biden’s doddering frailty clearly. His weakness sends a message to the world that the U.S. is severely compromised. And this endangers all Americans.