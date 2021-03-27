Whites schaafted 0

… in the name of anti-racism:

John Nolte reports at Breitbart:

Oakland, California, [white] Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) announced a program that offers poor minority families $500 a month.

Poor white families are excluded for the sin of being white.

However, illegal aliens qualify.

The excuse for excluding whitey, per the far-left Associate Press, is that “White households in Oakland on average make about three times as much annually than black households”.

Yeah, but, um, 10,000 white households do not.

Okay, but they are still white. Duh.

Would a poor white person who is an illegal alien qualify? [No answer. “No” implied, because whiteness trumps all in undeservingness.]

The primary motives behind excluding whites from this $500 a month is to deliberately gin up racial hate and racial division and racial tensions, which is something else that is almost exclusive to Democrat-run cities.

Between the violence, the rotten schools, the deliberate gunning up of racial tensions, not to mention all the rioting led by the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, these Democrat-run cities are deliberately tearing themselves apart.

No sympathy here.

You get what you vote for and the idiots of Oakland obviously enjoy racism and murder and poverty and chronic homelessness. They do keep voting for it.

Life remains peaceful, clean, safe, colorblind, and serene in MAGA Country.