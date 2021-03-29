America now on the road to serfdom 5

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, writing at American Greatness on what he calls “Bidenomics”, reminds us:

In his indispensable book The Road to Serfdom, Friedrich Hayek explains how central planning of an economy ruins a free society,  increasing the power of the state until the people work only to serve those who hold the power of government.

Hayek’s conclusion: “By giving the government unlimited powers, the most arbitrary rule can be made legal; and in this way, a democracy may set up the most complete despotism imaginable.”

