Law enfarcement 2

The Western Journal reports:

A group of Antifa radicals disrupted [violently attacked] a pro-freedom rally Sunday in Salem, Oregon.

The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.” Once word of that rally got out, radical leftists declared they would hold a “Fascist Free 503” counterdemonstration (503 is the northeastern Oregon area code) to block the Freedom rally from reaching the state Capitol.

About 200 Antifa demonstrators [violent attackers] whom police described as “heavily armed” clashed with [violently attacked] officers and pro-freedom rally-goers.

Antifa came with a supply of bats, ballistic vests and gas masks.

As individuals participating in the Freedom rally approached the Capitol in vehicles bearing American flags, Antifa rioters threw rocks, balloons filled with paint and other objects at the vehicles.

In some cases, a laser was aimed at the eyes of the drivers.

One vehicle was hit with a large tree limb that was thrown through the front window.

Police eventually closed the approach to the Capitol and sought to keep the Freedom rally participants and Antifa counterdemonstrators [violent attackers] apart.

Officers eventually warned the Antifa group that failing to break up the violence “may result in force being used against you to include impact weapons, munitions and tear gas.”

Police eventually declared the Antifa riot an unlawful assembly and arrested at least three people.

A man in a truck showing an American flag decided to fight back after his truck was damaged. He pulled out a pistol and allegedly pointed it at the Antifa rioters.

He was detained by police.

In America now people are treated unequally under the law. Violent attackers are treated leniently by the police, self-defenders are punished.

Law enforcement has become a farce.