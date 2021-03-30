A federal bureau of liars 0

The top analyst assigned to the FBI’s Russia “collusion” case codenamed Crossfire Hurricane, admitted under oath that neither he nor his team of half a dozen intelligence analysts could confirm any of the allegations in the Steele dossier [falsely incriminating Donald Trump], including ones the FBI nonetheless included in several warrant applications as evidence to establish legal grounds to electronically monitor a former Trump adviser for almost a year.

FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten made the admission under questioning by staff investigators for the Senate Judiciary Committee during closed-door testimony in October.

Read the story about the vicious callous lying of Brian Auten, John Brennan and the whole portapotty of Democrat demons here.

Posted under corruption, Crime by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Tagged with , , , , ,

This post has 0 comments.

Permalink