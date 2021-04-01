Top cops corrupted and depraved 0

Joy Pullmann, writing at The Federalist, rightly accuses the FBI of spending hundreds of millions of dollars and years going after Democrats’ political enemies, while letting known Islamic and other domestic terrorist threats slip through their fingers.

Instead they focus on helping a Democrat coup – called Crossfire Hurricane – against President Trump; on tracking down, and holding without trial, right-wing “extremists” who were mere onlookers at the unarmed raid on the Capitol; and persecuting NRA members.

It is past time to shut down the FBI and start over from scratch. We cannot continue to have an FBI more interested in pulling off Crossfire Hurricane than stopping mass shooters.

Read it all here.